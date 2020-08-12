2022 politics: I’ll be on the ballot, Mudavadi vows

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi remains upbeat over his odds ahead of the 2022 general election in the wake of changing political matrix that has witnessed the emergence of new political formations.

Speaking to KBC just hours after his party’s Secretary-General Barrack Muluka resigned from his post citing the need to give ANC party space to make critical decisions, Mudavadi, who vied and lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013, said he is not ready to play second fiddle.

“I have supported others. I will be seeking to be the 5th President of Kenya in 2022. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi will feature on the presidential ballot”. He vowed.

The ANC leader will be gunning for the country’s top job on an economic platform maintaining that he has the requisite skills to turn around Kenya’s economic fortunes.

“Priority number one. Economic recovery. Priority number two and three: Economy. My leadership trajectory is to stop economic downward spiral, revamp the economy and generate wealth for every Kenyan”. Mudavadi said.

And with the talk of a constitutional review gaining traction, Mudavadi says he fully supports a structured review of the 2010 constitution in a bid to ensure inclusivity.

Mudavadi saying a united Kenya remains critical in the success of the country’s economic transformation even as he predicted that the next election will be administered under a revised constitution.

“Kenya will witness radical constitutional changes to ensure inclusivity”, Mudavadi posited.

Mudavadi says ANC is working towards establishing symbiotic political partnerships with like-minded political parties and individuals in its grand plan to ensure that it captures power in the next election.

Mudavadi’s optimism coming amid questions over his political nous to consolidate necessary support for a serious shot at the presidency.

Mudavadi was a partner in the national super alliance, that had ODM leader Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate with Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate, which failed in its bid to beat president Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee party in the 2017 repeat presidential polls.