2022 Presidential election isn’t a two horse race, Mudavadi says

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says he will not support another Presidential candidate in 2022 saying his bid is unstoppable.

Mudavadi dismissed the narrative of a two horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga saying he is the alternative leader the country needs.

“I am offering myself to the people of Kenya so that I can serve them as their President come 2022. I am looking at nothing less other than being on the ballot.” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi says he is fully prepared for the presidential race saying the infrastructure is in place.

The ANC chief said Kenyans will make the final decision on the ballot warning those endorsing other candidates to hold their horses.

Following his endorsement by ANC as the party’s flag bearer, Mudavadi says he will launch his 2022 presidential manifesto soon before embarking on a serious campaigns across the Country to popularize his bid.

“We are conscious of the IEBC timelines, we will submit our bid on time inline with the commission’s guidelines,” He says.

Mudavadi says he isn’t involved in coalition talks with other candidates other than the One Kenya Alliance, although as a team they have engaged other political parties in a bid to strengthen OKA’s political bargaining power.

“In OKA we are reaching out to other political parties. We have met with the leadership of KADDU-ASILI, we have also reached out to Martha Karua and had a conversation with her on what we see as the way forward. We are sending out a very clear message that we are open to dialogue with other political players,” He said.

Mudavadi said Raila isn’t a subject in their conversations saying their focus is to grow OKA and at this point we are not focusing on either Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto.

The ANC Party leader says he will making public his next move soon as he finalizes on putting up relevant structures for his party in readiness for the launch of his presidential campaign even as OKA talks take shape in the near future.