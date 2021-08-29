2022 Presidential Elections: Mudavadi maintains his name will be on the ballot

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has assured his supporters that his decision to vie for the Presidency has not changed.

Having been mandated by his party to seek the country’s topmost political office, Mudavadi insists his name will be on the ballot and dismissed claims that he had already agreed to back another candidate for the position once elections are called.

“These narratives being peddled that some of us have been boxed into a corner to support a certain candidate are far-fetched.” Mudavadi charged

“With just 11 months remaining before we go to the ballot, I am assuring Kenyans that I am warming up. ANC Party gave me the mandate to fly the party’s ticket and this has not been overturned.” Added Mudavadi.

With the National Super Alliance (NASA) formally dissolved, Mudavadi claimed that this has set him free to strengthen ANC ahead of the elections.

Speaking to ANC officials drawn from the larger Mt. Kenya region at his party offices, Mudavadi further noted talks about him joining any coalition are premature insisting that such a move can only be made by his party’s top decision-making organ.

“I will not put my signature to anything until ANC top organs have finally say they are satisfied. We will talk to our friends but as ANC party we will hold our stand strongly on the bargaining table.” He said

At the same time, the former Deputy Prime Minister assured candidates keen to fly the party’s ticket in next year’s general elections that the primaries will be above reproach.

“All our officials must ensure that the correct message gets to our supporters and Kenyans at large. Those who will be eyeing various political seats under ANC must be assured of a transparent process. ANC nomination tickets will not be for sale. They are there for the right candidates. Nobody should cheat you that you give him/her some amount of money for you to have our nomination certificate.” Mudavadi said

The delegates in the meeting with Mudavadi promised to continue marketing the party across the length and breadth of the Mt. Kenya region so as to ensure Mudavadi emerges victorious in the presidential race.

“Remain focused on the presidency. No retreat, no surrender. You are our region’s preferred candidate. Your approach and commitment to resuscitating our economy are what the country needs. Our children cannot afford to be introduced to wheelbarrows. We want money in our pockets and a thriving economy and Musalia is the man of the moment,” said Sammy Maina, an ANC official from Murang’a County.