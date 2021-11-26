2022: Trust me and work with me, Raila tells Mt. Kenya

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has asked residents of the Mt. Kenya region to trust him with the country’s leadership.

Raila said he understands the problems being faced by the majority of Kenyans in various parts of the country, including in Central Kenya, and vowed to provide solutions to them.

He said agriculture was the backbone of the region’s economy and promised to prioritize implementation of reforms that have been initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration aimed at streamlining the sub-sectors such as tea, coffee, pyrethrum, milk, and avocado among others.

If elected president next year, he undertook to turn around the fortunes in the agriculture sector for the benefit of millions of farmers in the region.

“I know you are farmers. I assure you that have solutions for them. I want us to develop our grassroots economy. We will help our farmers to start smart agriculture and value addition.” He said

“We want to see everything that we get from our farms go to our local industries where they are processed. This way, everyone in the value chain from the farmer to the businessman to the factory will benefit. And our youth and women will find employment.” added Raila

He, however, argued that all this was only possible if the country, first and foremost, remained united. He cited this as the main reason behind his decision to initiate the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ campaign.

The former Prime Minister maintained that Kenya requires stability in order to set itself on the road to prosperity. On this, he said the country cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We know where we have come from, where we are and where we are going. If you don’t know where you are going, we will lead you there,” a buoyant Odinga stated

Raila who was in Nyeri County said this background prompted his decision to close ranks with President Kenyatta. He said they ‘sat down and spoke at length’. And in the March 2019 talks that gave birth to the ‘Handshake’, Raila said they discussed the country’s history.

“We looked at where we were and how we were. We asked ourselves where and when the rain started beating us.”

“We identified the problem. We agreed that if we take a particular route, this problem will be solved completely. This is a Kenyan sickness that we wanted to cure. This would put Kenya on the path envisioned by our forefathers.” He said

The Ex-PM said the country’s forefathers wanted a united Kenya. ‘That is why they sang, ‘O God of all creation, Bless this our land and nation, Justice be our shield and defender, May we dwell in unity, Peace and liberty, Plenty be found within our borders.’

“Justice has not been our shield and defender, we have not dwelled in unity, peace and liberty, that is why we haven’t had plenty within our borders.” He said

On his recent inroads to Mt Kenya region, Raila said Kikuyus and Luos must remain brothers without being suspicious of each other.

“There should be no enmity between Luos and Kikuyus. A Kikuyu can go to Migori, live and marry and vise versa,” he said

Raila, who was accompanied by amongst others political leaders from Nyanza and the Luo Council of Elders led by Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi said he is glad that the ‘Mountain’ is steadily embracing him.

“I am happy to be with you. I have faith that our friendship will last forever. I know Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga are happy wherever they are,” he charged aid cheers

“When Kenyatta left detention, Jaramogi gave him a fly whisk – his mark of authority. And he walked with it until his death.” He said

It was a busy day for the former prime minister on Friday. He held separate meetings with elders, youth, and businessmen from the Kikuyu community as he drummed up support for his presidential bid. He is set to meet political leaders from 7 counties of Central Kenya on Saturday.

In the Saturday meeting, Raila said he has things to disclose to Mt Kenya people and the country at large.