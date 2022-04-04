2022 U20 Barthes Trophy fixtures released

The Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy gets underway this Saturday at Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium.

The tournament, which serves as the Africa’s U20 championship features eight teams and will be played on a knockout basis over three match days.

There will be four quarterfinal fixtures on Saturday 9 April 2022 with the semifinals set for Wednesday 13 April at the same venue.

The title decider will be played on Sunday 17 April.

Former champions Namibia will get the tournament underway when they face Cote d’Ivoire in the opening fixture, paving the way for the second clash between Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Madagascar, losing finalists in 2021 will take on Zambia in the day’s third fixture before hosts and defending champions Kenya commonly known as Chipu take on next door neighbors Uganda in the final quarterfinal fixture.

Meanwhile, this year’s tournament is open to the public. Regular tickets will retail at Ksh 300 with VIP tickets retailing at Ksh 1000 per match day.

Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy

Match Day 1, Saturday 9 April 2022

QF1 9.00am Namibia v Cote d’Ivoire

QF2 11.30am Tunisia v Zimbabwe

QF3 2.00pm Madagascar v Zambia

QF4 4.30pm Kenya v Uganda

Match Day 2, Wednesday 13 April 2022

CM1 9.00am Loser QF1 v Loser QF2

CM2 11.30am Loser QF3 v Loser QF4

SF1 2.00pm Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

SF2 4.30pm Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

Match Day 3, Sunday 17 March 2022

PO1 9.00am Loser CM1 v Loser CM2

PO2 11.30am Winner CM1 v Winner CM2

Bronze Medal Match: 2.00pm Loser SF1 v Loser SF2

Final: 4.30pm Winner SF1 v Winner SF2