2022’s celebrity parents-to-be

The new year brings with it blessings in the form of babies.

The announcement of a pregnancy is always a warming an celebratory moment for those involved. For the most part, parents-to-be wait until after the first trimester to announce the pregnancy to their close friends and family then much later to announce it to the rest of the world.

The first week of the year was filled with several pregnancy announcements from our home-grown celebrities. Actor Pascal Tokodi and his wife grace Ekirapa who’s a TV hostess, blessed our timelines with their radiant baby bump pics a couple of days ago. Pascal captioned his picture “A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled.“ while his glowing wife captioned “The Lord continues to Perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy New Year from our growing Family❤️❤️❤️”

Actress Jackie Matubia also disclosed that she is expecting her second child. “Blessed!” she simply put it and her comments were filled with beautiful congratulatory messages.

Aggy, our beloved dance queen has been showing off her baby bump while braking down some cool dance moves. She is expecting a child with fellow choreographer Oscar Mwalo.

Congratulations and blessings to all parents-to-be!