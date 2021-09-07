Champ Sahib peerless  after season’s second win at Jamhuri

Defending 4WD Turbo Class Champion Sahib Omar believes he has rediscovered his winning form following a stellar drive during the sixth round of Kenya National Autocross Championship at Jamhuri race track, Nairobi.

It was Sahib’s second win of the season in five out of six races he has undertaken in the 2021 season.

The Nairobi based driver is also excited with the level of competition in his 4WD Turbo Class and the overall Fastest Time of the Day (FTD) he delivered for the umpteenth time!

“Out of 6 events I have managed to do five and won 2. It’s always a great pleasure to encounter stiff opposition from both Eric Bengi and Lovejyot Singh. They are top drivers and having them on a track increases the excitement and adrenaline of the events through and through’’, said Sahib.

After Sunday’s win, Sahib is still lying second on the championship log behind Lovejyot as a result of missing out on Eldoret.

“It’s the price we have to pay,” quipped Sahib of his ‘no show in Eldoret in March’.

Sahib has missed the top position on sundry occasions as a result of reliability gremlins on his championship-winning GC8 Subaru.

“From Mombasa we had issues with the car, we had a thorough going over on almost everything but being a car, the day at Jamhuri started with my power steering oil leaking just before going for practice lap, so I went back to service to try and fix the issue and started last in practice. Practice went well and with the onset of the heats, my times were consistent I happy to have managed the meeting’s overall FTD in the second heat clocking 1.59 minutes.”

Sahib overcame a number of scares after practice. He actually picked up a puncture on the front wheel during the third heat but still managed to do good times.

“Knowing that I already had the win in the bag, I dint push as much on the last heat, Jamhuri track has always been in my favour, always setting good times and FTDs . The last time I was beaten at Jamhuri was in 2018,” Sahib said of his win.

Yuvraj Rajput won Bambino Class after beating Karamveer Singh to second position.

Nine-year-old girl driver Kiana Rajput won the Pee Wee Class which is the lowest class in the championship in terms of age.

Kiana beat newcomer Eann Bengi who is son of rally driver Eric Bengi. Eann ran his first ever race incidentally in Karanveer’s old buggy.

Rehan Shah emerged the winner In the Open Class.

Gurraj Singh won the Quad Class in a time of 00:07;22.432miniutes.

Rajveer Thethy in a Daewoo 2WD machine emerged the winner in the Two Wheel Drive Non Turbo Car Class beating rival Sam Karangatha in a Subaru to second place. Rajveer timed 00:06:42.378minutes in his best of three heat classification.

Karangatha: “We came second, missed first by the slimmest margin of 0.079s, but got fastest time in the class of 2:12.653s.”