2024 FOCAC Summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers keynote speech at opening ceremony

More than 3,000 leaders, officials, and business representatives from China and Africa gathered at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday morning, for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of FOCAC.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said, after nearly 70 years of hard work, China-Africa relations are at their best in history.

CEN ZIYUAN Beijing “The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,’ signifying China’s and Africa’s ambition to traverse the path towards modernization. Cen Ziyuan, CGTN, BEIJING.”