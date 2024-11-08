2024 Mashujaa Day heroes commit to work with gov’t for positive change

The Heroes and Heroines feted during last month’s Mashujaa Day in Kwale County are expressing commitment to work with government institutions for positive change in the society.

The heroes who were vetted during this year’s Mashuja Day in Kwale County on Friday convened for a meeting with National Heroes Council led by the Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia and other officials.

Dr. Hussein Mohammed a nephrologist, who was honored for his contribution towards research and treatment of kidney diseases, said he plans to extend free surgery services to patients with complications at government facilities across the country.

He pledged to extend free surgery services to patients with complications at government facilities as part of contributing to the betterment of health services.

Dr. Mohammed expressed concerns over the increased cases of patients in need of kidney replacement therapy such as kidney transplant of dialysis.

His sentiments were echoed by other Heroes and Heroines recognized for their positive contribution to human rights advocacy and philanthropy.

The CEO lauded the group for their outstanding contribution to nation building.

He further challenged them to redouble their efforts to ensure positive change in society.