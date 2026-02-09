2025 AFCON had 3.45 billion viewers on TV and digital platforms

The 2025 AFCON in Morocco achieved unprecedented global TV and digital reach across 180 territories signalling a new milestone.

The final match between Senegal and the host Morocco drew 97.3 million viewers, while Egypt’s group stage peak hit 98.3 million.

France recorded 3.4 million viewers for the final, and the UK saw a peak of 1.7 million.

A total of 111 holders, including SuperSport, Canal +, New World TV, and FanCode (India), held broadcasting rights.

On digital platforms the tournament generated 6.1 billion impressions and 5.2 billion video views across social media platforms like TikTok and X.