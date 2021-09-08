FIBA AFRICA,NBA AFRICA  hold skills camp in Nairobi

45-young basketball players from Africa are set to benefit from a skills development camp at Nyayo National Stadium.

The camp organized by FIBA Africa Youth Council is being conducted by high profile basketball coaches from the continent and will run from 6th-8th September 2021.

The Camp draws 12 girls and 4 boys from Kenya and 16 other African countries among them Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana and Cameroon.

The rising basketball players are set to learn life skills, combining basketball and education, leadership, character development, health and wellness.

The Programme has drawn young players aged below 17 years who also stand a chance of kick starting their careers at an NBA Academy.

Joe Toumou the former NBA scout challenged upcoming players not to be bound by any limits saying ones mind formed an integral part of his understanding of the game too.

The Camp which will also be held in Saly , Senegal and Abidjan in Ivory Coast is meant to help grow and improve basketball in Africa .