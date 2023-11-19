2032 succession debate is premature, DP Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked leaders in the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition to cease from engaging in politics of succession and instead focus on serving the people.

Gachagua said he is focused on assisting President William Ruto to rebuild the economy and has no desire to be dragged into 2032 succession politics.

Speaking in Kopsiro, Mt Elgon during an interdenominational Sunday service and fundraiser for 22 churches, Gachagua dismissed the debate as premature, and idle talk at a time that leaders should be preoccupied with delivering to the people and improving the economy.

“As a country, we are facing difficult times. The President and I are very busy working on the revival of the economy, trying to create employment for our people. We have no time to engage in useless debates,” said the DP.

“We are only a year in office. How can we discuss 2032, nine years from now? Some people have already lost focus. It is ackward.Let us all focus on the economic transformation of this country. Our current discussion should revolve around the economy of the country,” he added.

Gachagua promised to convene a stakeholders conference in Western region, geared towards improving productivity and ensuring the farmer earn more from their produce.

“On matters coffee, we acknowledge Mt. Elgon and the larger Bungoma county as a coffee growing area. My resolve on coffee reforms all over the country is on course and will continue pushing for better rates for all farmers. I will continue to seek direct markets globally. Next year, I will be in this region for a coffee conference to discuss the challenge you are undergoing,” the DP stated.

The Deputy President also promised the residents that the Government will introduce Tea farming in Mt. Elgon to complement coffee and Milk and bring a fortune to the region.

“Mt. Elgon’s climate is the same as that of the Central region. All the crops that grow in Central Kenya must be able to grow here. After these reforms, I will introduce the tea farming in Mt. Elgon so that we can have a variety of crops here for more production,” Gachagua said.

Speaking on the revival of the construction of stalled roads in the area, DP Gachagua said that Mt. Elgon has been left out in matters development for long and the government is working round the clock to ensure that the region is given affirmative action fund and all stalled roads are revived and completed on time.

“We acknowledge the region is behind in matters development, courtesy of the previous regime. We however promise a shift and improvement in development of the region,” he promised.