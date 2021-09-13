COVID-19: Positivity rate at 6.9% as 204 people test positive

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.9% after 204 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hrs from a sample size of 2,963.

From the cases 198 are Kenyans, 6 are foreigners while 102 are males and 102 are females.

The youngest is a six-month-old infant and the oldest is 99 years.

According to date from the Ministry of Health, the total confirmed positive cases are now 243,929 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,457,626.

In terms of distribution among Counties Nairobi leads with 83, Kiambu had 16, Makueni 14, Garissa 10, Machakos 10, Turkana 10, Murang’a 8, Nakuru 7, Embu 8, Isiolo 6, Baringo 4, Nyeri 4, Kwale 4, Kilifi 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Meru 2, Mombasa 2, Kakamega 1, Kisii 1, Kitui 1, Taita Taveta 1.

During the same period 984 patients recovered from the disease, 518 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 466 were released from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 233,902 of whom 189,464 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 44,438 are from various health facilities.

The Ministry says 17 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,923.

A total of 1,555 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,345 are under the Home-Based IsolationandCareprogram. 138patientsareintheIntensiveCare Unit (ICU), 91 of whom are on ventilatory support and 33 on supplemental oxygen. 14 patients are under observation.

Another 624 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 566 of them in general wards and 58 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of September 12th, 2021, a total of 3,099,807 vaccines were administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,270,827 while second doses were 828,980. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 36.5% with the majority being males at (56%) while females were at (44%).