Fernandes optimistic ahead of sixth round of KNRC

Newcomer John Fernandes says the mixed fortunes he has experienced in his first two Kenya National Rally Championship events in Voi and Machakos have revealed the challenges he faces in his rookie season.

Fernandes will be tackling his third career event in Ramisi this Saturday, navigated by Nique Rattos in an ex-Daren Miranda 2.5L Subaru Impreza 2WD machine.

The KCB Ramisi Rally will count towards the sixth round of the Kenya National Rally Championship after Nakuru, ARC Equator, WRC Safari, Machakos and Voi rallies.

The event will feature a competitive mileage of 151km and a further transport road section of about 100km.

“Being our first rally, you always have a lot to learn and a lot to develop on the car. So we are using it more as a season to test and try and finish as many rallies as possible rather than trying to compete at a higher level,” said Fernandes

Fernandes’ Subaru is also an entry level vehicle and eligible for the Two Wheel Drive Class.

“our car is not as powerful as other vehicles. So we need to learn how to drive it,” Fernandes added.

Fernandes and Rattois joined the ‘man and machine’ sport this season after the conclusion of the iconic WRC Safari Rally.