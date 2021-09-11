Zaha and Edouard on target as Palace beats Tottenham

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his debut as Crystal Palace claimed their first win of the season to end 10-man Tottenham’s 100% Premier League start with a 3-0 triumph.

Wilfried Zaha set the Eagles on their way, rolling in from the spot after Ben Davies was penalised for handball, before substitute Edouard added a second and third late on.

French forward Edouard, a deadline-day signing from Celtic, introduced himself to the Selhurst Park faithful in fine fashion, turning in Zaha’s cross 28 seconds after coming on and then steering in Conor Gallagher’s pass.

The result moves Palace up to 11th in the table and it was no more than they deserved after a dominant display against the league leaders.

The hosts were well on top even before Japhet Tanganga’s dismissal, with the Spurs defender collecting two yellow cards in the space of five minutes before the hour mark.

That saw a second defensive reorganisation of the afternoon for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, with Eric Dier hobbling off on 12 minutes after being on the receiving end of a clattering challenge by Palace’s Jordan Ayew.

Even so Spurs, who barely offered any threat of their own, had looked relatively solid until their late capitulation.