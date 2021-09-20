Cameroon crowned African champions for the third time in a row

Cameroon national women’s volleyball team was crowned 2021 African Nations champions following a 3-1 {25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23)win over Kenya in the final of the Women’s Africa Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday.

Qualifying to the final means that Cameroon and Kenya will represent Africa in the upcoming Women’s World championship, to be held in Poland and Netherlands in 2022.

The victory is the third in the history of the “Lions” after 2017 and 2019 to equalize the record of both Egypt and Tunisia, while record holders Kenya kept their highest titles under their built with 9 cups.

Morocco clinched the bronze medal with the sounding victory over Nigeria 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) to achieve the first medal since 1987 when they pulled off the silver medal.

After compulsory holding of the competition following the FIVB decision to suspend Rwanda due the participation of 4 ineligible players, whose main Nationality is Brazilians, the schedule was shorted in the final day with the semifinals and finals held in the same day, where Cameroon beat Nigeria 3-0 (25-13, 35-33, 25-13) and Kenya upset Morocco 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-11) followed by the finals.

Tunisia concluded 5th after their victory over Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-20)

Women’s African Nations Championship

Individual Award winners

Best Server: Moma Bassoko {Cameroon}

Best Blocker: Gladys Ekaru Emaniman{ Kenya}

Best Setter: Alexandra Erhart {Morocco}

Best Attacker: Sharon Chepchumba Kiprono {Kenya}

Best Receiver: Mercy Moim {Kenya}

Best Libero: Yousra Souidi {Morocco}

Most Valuable Player: Christelle Tchoudjang Nana{Cameroon}