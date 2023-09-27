Kenya roots for regional, international cooperation to reduce illicit cultivation, production of drugs

Kenya has singled out the enactment of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act of 1994 (and reviewed in 2022) that prohibits the cultivation of certain plants including cannabis as one of the key achievements made in the fight against drug abuse in the country.

This was revealed during the ongoing 31st Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Africa (HONLAF) in Abuja Nigeria.

Kenya is represented by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) and the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC).

Speaking during the event, Kenya’s head of delegation to the meeting Beverly Opwora who is also the Secretary for National Administration in the State Department of Internal Security observed that regular surveillance and destruction of illicit plants as well as bringing to book persons involved in illicit cultivation are some of the strategies being implemented by the government to firmly deal with the challenge of illicit cultivation in the country.

“Kenya’s lead agency in the campaign against alcohol and drug abuse, NACADA has continued to play its rightful in the reduction of illicit cultivation and production of illicit drugs in the country. The government has through the National Government Administrative structures, engaged communities affected by illicit drug cultivation and sensitized them of alternative cropping and the penalties of illicit cultivation,’’ she added.

The Head of delegation highlighted singled out implementation of the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO), Hustler Fund and provision of subsidized fertilizer as some of the government’s interventions aimed at promoting alternative development.

Speaking during the same forum, NACADA’s Ag. Chief Executive Officer Prof John Muteti similarly accentuated the Authority’s heightened efforts in public education as a deterrent to illicit cultivation and consumption of drugs and substances.