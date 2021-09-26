Ligue 1: PSG beat Montpellier to stretch purple run

Paris Saint-Germain scored early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 and make it 8 straight wins.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored a fine goal in the 14th. Mbappe’s intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria, who passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish.

The second half was a less exciting affair with both teams struggling to find the target as Neymar continued to waste chances and Mbappe also lacked sharpness in the area.

Julian Draxler replaced Di Maria then met a sideways pass from Neymar, and slotted the ball through keeper Jonas Omlin’s legs from the right of the penalty area in the 88th minute.

Lionel Messi sat out a second consecutive match with a knee injury and is trying to get match fit for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Man City.

Stephy Mavididi went close to equalizing for Montpellier in the 62nd but goalkeeper Keylor Navas blocked his curling shot.