Machakos Golf Club’s David Mwangangi was crowned the winner of the inaugural Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series after he topped the leaderboard of his home club’s leg of the series.

The handicap 14 golfer carded an impressive round of 42 points to claim the spot, 1 point ahead of his nearest challenger, handicap 4 Jackson Nzioki, who ended the round with a haul of 41 points to claim the member runner up position.

Nzioki’s efforts were enough to keep his closest compatriot Joseph Kavivya, at handicap 23, at bay and third in the member category with 40 points.

Ranking fourth in the member category was handicap 28 Stephen Kisevu who garnered 39 points, beating others on countback.

In the ladies’ category, handicap 22 Jane Kiiti, was crowned the winner after she carded a round of 35 points; two ahead of handicap 30 Rehema Okal who took the runner-up spot with 33 points.

Among the guests, handicap 12 Feisal Lasker was crowned the winner with 35 points with handicap 25, Allan Kirui, who carded a round of 35 points C/B to take the runner-up spot in the category.

In the nines, Stephen Makau and Enoch Kimeu were crowned winners in the first and second nine contests with 22 points and 23 points respectively.

In subsidiary events, Catherine Wambui was the longest drive winner among the ladies, while H. Kip was the winner in the men’s contest. Kyalo Munyao was the nearest-to-the-pin winner.

The Machakos Golf Club event is Konza Technopolis Development Authority’s (KoTDA) 5th golf event and the first in the Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series calendar.

The tournament took place against the backdrop of the recent unveiling of KoTDA’s second strategic plan 2021-2025, which seeks to accelerate the impact of Konza Technopolis.

109 players took part in the event held at the par-72 Machakos Golf Club.