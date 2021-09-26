Senegal beat Mali 1-0 to emerge football champions in the inaugural Africa Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers at MISC Kasarani in Nairobi.

The solitary goal was scored by Khadin Marro who converted a penalty in the 25th minute to seal the deal for the West Africans in the highly charged encounter.

The Senegalese now join the Kenya women deaf football team and the Kenya men and women basketball sides for slots in the 2022 Deaflympics Games in Brazil.

The 24th Summer Deaflympics Games are slated for Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to 15, 2022.

The summer championships will be a historic landmark for the Brazilian city, which will receive delegations from 92 countries.

Ahead of the crunch finals, Esther Moraa led Kenya B to thrash Kenya A 4-1 in the curtain staged at the venue earlier.

Emma Wawire scored a hatrick in the 60th, 72nd and 91st minutes as Moraa added a goal in the 92nd for the winners.

Khadija Sheikh pulled one back for Kenya A in the 62nd minute.

“It was a good game between us, we managed to win, I’m glad I scored one goal for my side.We are now going to train hard to prepare for Brazil,” Moraa said.

“We are happy we qualified for the global tournament for the very first time,” she added.

Kenya women deaf football head coach Martha Mumbua said she prepared her charges well ahead of the qualifiers even though their opponents, Zanzibar and Ghana, did not show up.

“This was a blessing in disguise for us.Now that we have qualified for Brazil, I’m going to do more recruitment to beef up the squad before we depart for the global event,” Mumbua said.

Referee Technical Official, Amin Agila, said it’s high time Kenya started grassroots tournaments to create awareness on deaf ball games.

He said recruitment of players from the grassroots, training of referees and coaches would help elevate deaf sports in the country.

Africa 100m record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala graced the Games’ closing ceremony which was marked with pomp and colour amid glittering fireworks.

A total of 11 countries took part in the Qualifiers including Mali, Senegal, Egypt, Libya, Kenya, Somaliland and among others. The Nigeria football team didn’t participate in the event after some of their members tested positive for Coronavirus.

Following 15 days of competition, the Confederation of Africa Deaf Sport (CADS) President Secretary Miriam Opondo returned with triumphant speeches before the official closing of the Games which started on September 11.

“I want to congratulate all the winners. Africa now has representatives for both football and basketball. to the Deaflympics I would like to acknowledge the LOC who have worked tirelessly and the Government of Kenya for agreeing to host this event in Nairobi,” said Opendo who is also the Secretary of the Confederation of African Deaf Sports (CADS)..

Men’s football results

Finals

Senegal 1 Mali 0

3rd/4th place play-off

Egypt 2 Cameroon 0

Classifications

Gabon-5th place

Libya-6th place

Kenya-7th place

Somaliland-eighth place

Merit Awards

Fair-Play Award: Libya

Best Keeper: Dayun Babu

Best player of the tournament: Mousa Dida (captain Mali)

Top Scorer: Hassan Maha (Egypt)