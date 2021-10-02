EPL: Chelsea beat 10-man Southampton to go top

Chelsea got back to winning ways, beating Southampton 3-1 thanks to late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell after the Saints were reduced to 10 men.

Trevor Chalobah put the Blues ahead in the 9th minute, with Werner looking to have doubled Chelsea’s lead just before half-time, only for VAR to rule out the goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta was adjudged to have fouled Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up.

Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red card 16 minutes later for a tackle on Jorginho which was picked up by the VAR officials.

In the 84th minute Werner scored after a cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta and 5 minutes later Chilwell atoned for giving away the earlier penalty by smashing the ball in after a scramble.

Tuchel’s men are facing their first difficult spell of the season after back-to-back defeats – against Manchester City in the PL last weekend, then away to Juventus in the Champions League in midweek.

The win lifted Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table, while winless Southampton remain just outside the relegation zone after 2 defeats and 4 draws.

Compiled by Madeline Markit