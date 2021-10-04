Stars set to leave for Agadir Monday, Mali task awaits

The national soccer team Harambee Stars will leave tonight for Morocco where they will face Mali in their 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The group E match will be played in Agadir on Thursday, October 7th after Mali failed quality test for not having a FIFA approved stadium.

Mali hosted the 2002 Africa Cup of nations across five stadia including the 55,000 Stade du 26 Mars Stadium in Bamako.

The match will be played at Grande Stade d’Agadir from 10pm Kenyan time. After two rounds Mali tops the group with four points from two games while Kenya is second, 2 points adrift after two draws. Uganda and Rwanda lie in third and fourth positions.

Kenya will host the return leg on Sunday, October 10th at Nyayo National stadium.

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino Ambulu, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Bolton Omwenga.

Midfielders

Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdalla Hassan.

Forwards

Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito