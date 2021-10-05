JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

RE: RAD/01/10/2021: RADIO PROGRAMMES MANAGER – SS BE 1 (1 POSITION )

The Role:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the Radio Programmes Manager will be responsible for providing direction in the implementation of strategic goals and objectives of the Radio Programmes Department to ensure quality production and transmission of independent and impartial broadcasting services of information, education and entertainment in radio broadcasting in English and Kiswahili and in such other languages that the Corporation may decide.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.

Key Responsibilities:

Providing leadership in the interpretation and enforcement of the Corporation’s strategies, policies and guidelines to ensure achievement of the objectives of Radio Services Department

Overseeing the implementation of independent and impartial radio broadcasting services of information, education and entertainment in English, Kiswahili and any other languages as the Corporation may decide

Planning, regulating and controlling the content and balance of all radio broadcasts by the Corporation

Advising the Management on matters relating to packaging and delivery of radio content in broadcasting services in the Corporation

Ensuring radio broadcasting services are conducted with impartial attention to the interests and susceptibilities of the different communities in Kenya

Developing mechanisms for the continuous improvement in the quality and value of products and services

Formulating and approving all programme and station strategic plans, rosters and duty allocation

Vetting and approving radio services concepts, proposals, pilots and properties based on budget projections, value and relevance of the idea, its conformity to Editorial policy and station style as well as availability of required resources

Ensuring qualitative and quantitative production of radio programmes and services within the department

Interpreting and analyzing the audience research surveys and recommend remedial action

Ensuring compliance with the Constitution of Kenya and all statutory, legal and regulatory requirements

Responsible for the overall discipline, mentorship and performance of staff in the Department

Participating in the implementation of the performance management system in the Department

Budgeting, reviewing and controlling departmental budgets.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements

Master’s degree in Communication Studies, Mass Communication, Public Relations, or Journalism or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Broadcast Journalism, Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Professional Requirements

Diploma in Radio Production, Mass Communication or Broadcast Journalism

Strategic leadership or Senior Management Course will be an added advantage

Must be a registered member of a recognized and regulated professional body

A high level of computer proficiency

Minimum Experience

At least ten (10) years relevant working experience

Must have served in a senior managerial position for at least seven (7) years in a reputable radio station and large media house

Must be conversant with contemporary and future trends, market dynamics and competitive landscape of the broadcast media industry

Demonstrable ability to develop and execute strategic plans and coordination of workflows

High energy and creativity; good communication, analytical, interpersonal and leadership skills.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide the following documents:-