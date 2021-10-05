JOB ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.
The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.
Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
RE: RAD/01/10/2021: RADIO PROGRAMMES MANAGER – SS BE 1 (1 POSITION)
The Role:
Reporting to the Managing Director, the Radio Programmes Manager will be responsible for providing direction in the implementation of strategic goals and objectives of the Radio Programmes Department to ensure quality production and transmission of independent and impartial broadcasting services of information, education and entertainment in radio broadcasting in English and Kiswahili and in such other languages that the Corporation may decide.
Specific Terms:
Three (3) years renewable contract subject to good performance.
Key Responsibilities:
- Providing leadership in the interpretation and enforcement of the Corporation’s strategies, policies and guidelines to ensure achievement of the objectives of Radio Services Department
- Overseeing the implementation of independent and impartial radio broadcasting services of information, education and entertainment in English, Kiswahili and any other languages as the Corporation may decide
- Planning, regulating and controlling the content and balance of all radio broadcasts by the Corporation
- Advising the Management on matters relating to packaging and delivery of radio content in broadcasting services in the Corporation
- Ensuring radio broadcasting services are conducted with impartial attention to the interests and susceptibilities of the different communities in Kenya
- Developing mechanisms for the continuous improvement in the quality and value of products and services
- Formulating and approving all programme and station strategic plans, rosters and duty allocation
- Vetting and approving radio services concepts, proposals, pilots and properties based on budget projections, value and relevance of the idea, its conformity to Editorial policy and station style as well as availability of required resources
- Ensuring qualitative and quantitative production of radio programmes and services within the department
- Interpreting and analyzing the audience research surveys and recommend remedial action
- Ensuring compliance with the Constitution of Kenya and all statutory, legal and regulatory requirements
- Responsible for the overall discipline, mentorship and performance of staff in the Department
- Participating in the implementation of the performance management system in the Department
- Budgeting, reviewing and controlling departmental budgets.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements
- Master’s degree in Communication Studies, Mass Communication, Public Relations, or Journalism or its equivalent from a recognized institution
- Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Broadcast Journalism, Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized institution
Professional Requirements
- Diploma in Radio Production, Mass Communication or Broadcast Journalism
- Strategic leadership or Senior Management Course will be an added advantage
- Must be a registered member of a recognized and regulated professional body
- A high level of computer proficiency
Minimum Experience
- At least ten (10) years relevant working experience
- Must have served in a senior managerial position for at least seven (7) years in a reputable radio station and large media house
- Must be conversant with contemporary and future trends, market dynamics and competitive landscape of the broadcast media industry
- Demonstrable ability to develop and execute strategic plans and coordination of workflows
- High energy and creativity; good communication, analytical, interpersonal and leadership skills.
Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide the following documents:-
- Certificate of good conduct
- Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board
- Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya RevenueInterested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 18th October, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.
MANAGING DIRECTOR
KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION
P.O. BOX 30456-00100
NAIROBI