Kenya to face South Africa Select in inaugural Champions Cup

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

The national rugby 15’s team, Simba’s, will face South Africa select side in the first edition of the Champions Match Cup  set for November 6th at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The South African side will consist of players selected from seven premier division teams.

The match is an initiative by  South African Rugby association,SARU,  and its partners to  recognize and rewarding the champion voices of rugby fans – who will play selector for the match.

 

Kenya will use the encounter to prepare for the Rugby Africa World Cup qualifiers

“The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) is greatly honoured by the invitation by SARU to participate in the Carling Champions Cup in Pretoria,” Oduor Gangla, chairman of the Kenya Rugby Union said.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for the Simbas to play against top-notch professional opponents even as we prepare for the international test matches coming up. The experience of such matches is truly priceless as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers next year’’,He added.

Kenya is set to feature in the eight nation 2023 Rugby World Cup qualidfiers schedculed next year in France .

The qualifiers which will be the last qualifying round for the 2023 finals  will be held in France in July 2022 with the winner directly qualifying and earning a slot in Group A alongside hosts France,New Zealand and Italy .

The  runner up will advance to repechage ,the final attempt at qualifying for the finals.

The slot will be contested by Kenya, Namibia,Senegal,Uganda,Zimbabwe,Burkinafaso,Algeria and Cote d’ivoire.

 

 

 

  

Latest posts

Rugby:  Africa Cup Women’s 15s Tournament set for Tunis

Bernard Okumu

Curling: Kenya team raring to go ,target 2023 Winter Olympics

Bernard Okumu

Giorgio Chiellini ‘ashamed’ of racist abuse of Napoli players by Fiorentina fans

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More