Kenya to face South Africa Select in inaugural Champions Cup

The match is an initiative by South African Rugby association,SARU, and its partners to recognize and rewarding the champion voices of rugby fans – who will play selector for the match.

The South African side will consist of players selected from seven premier division teams.

The national rugby 15’s team, Simba’s, will face South Africa select side in the first edition of the Champions Match Cup set for November 6 th at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Kenya will use the encounter to prepare for the Rugby Africa World Cup qualifiers

“The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) is greatly honoured by the invitation by SARU to participate in the Carling Champions Cup in Pretoria,” Oduor Gangla, chairman of the Kenya Rugby Union said.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for the Simbas to play against top-notch professional opponents even as we prepare for the international test matches coming up. The experience of such matches is truly priceless as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers next year’’,He added.

Kenya is set to feature in the eight nation 2023 Rugby World Cup qualidfiers schedculed next year in France .

The qualifiers which will be the last qualifying round for the 2023 finals will be held in France in July 2022 with the winner directly qualifying and earning a slot in Group A alongside hosts France,New Zealand and Italy .

The runner up will advance to repechage ,the final attempt at qualifying for the finals.

The slot will be contested by Kenya, Namibia,Senegal,Uganda,Zimbabwe,Burkinafaso,Algeria and Cote d’ivoire.