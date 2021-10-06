Rugby:  Africa Cup Women’s 15s Tournament set for Tunis

The Rugby Africa Cup Women’s 15s rugby tournament is scheduled 9th-17th October in Tunis, Tunisia.

The tournament has attracted hosts Tunisia, Cote d’Voire and Senegal all using the championship to gauge themselves ahead of the 2023 Africa Women’s 15’s Championship qualifiers.

‘’Starting in 2023, the objective with the 2021 series of matches is to assess teams, give an opportunity to as many teams as possible to showcase their talent before an adequate competition format is designed for next year’s qualification to the WXV competition’”, stated a statement form African Rugby.

The 2023 Africa Women’s Championship will also be used to pick the continent’s representatives at the new World Women’s 15’s Rugby competition launched by World Rugby.

Speaking about the tournament and impact of female rugby development, Women’s Rugby manager at Rugby Africa, Maha Zaoui, said:

“The promotion and positioning of women in rugby at all levels will result in significantly increased involvement and interest from fans, players and ultimately investors. With the Women’s 15s tournament we aim at growing the sport with a focus on development pathways for women and girls, working with key stakeholders. Women’s rugby has certainly evolved and come a long way but there is still room for advancement and showcasing of talent of women in the game.”

Hosts Tunisia will open the round robin matches against Senegal at the Stade De Rugby DÉl Menzah in Tunis on October 9th with last action scheduled eight days later.

Kenya, Madagascar, Zimbabwe and Uganda took part in a similar series in June 2021.Kenya lost to Madagascar on both occasions.