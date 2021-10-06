Heroes Tournament gears for serve off  as well wishers pour in

Organizers of inaugural edition of Heroes Community Volleyball tournament received financial boost Ksh.100,000 from Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei .

The tournament is scheduled 16th-17th October 2021 at Koitalel University bringing together teams put in three categories; Senior,Self Supporting clubs and Schools/colleges.

The tournaments seeks to recognize Volleyball greats and their contribution to the game in the country. Five former players will be feted during the inaugural tournament tournament

Chesumei Member of Parliament Wilson Kogo said the inception of the tournament marked a milestone in the development of the sport in the country.

“It’s always good to give back to society. We are excited about hosting the event and we assure you of our full support. The county has produced a lot of athletes and I believe the event will once again give a chance for coaches to scout more players,” said Kogo

Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President Charles Nyaberi affirmed the association’s support to such well meaning tournaments.

“We are on course to building a Centre of Excellence in one of the schools in the County. The federation will then attach coaches to nurture more talent. We are happy to partner with Rift Valley branch to make this event a success,” said Nyaberi

Earlier this week, the tournament brainchild and national women’s volleyball team head coach Paul Bitok accompanied by tournament coordinator Nichoals Kimeli received sports shoe and cash donation from Yokora sports –a local sports equipment outlet.

Close to fifty clubs have confirmed participation in the two day championship.