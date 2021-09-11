Aubameyang strikes to give Arsenal first Premier League win

Arsenal moved off the bottom of the Premier League standings after scoring their first goal of the 2021/2022 season. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal of the game in the 66th-minute to give them a 1-0 home win over Norwich City on Saturday.

This was an improved performance after their opening three defeats, but Arteta’s men were made to work hard by a struggling Norwich side before Aubameyang broke the deadlock after missing two first-half chances.

The Gabonese striker fired wide in the 10th minute and was denied in the 20th by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Tim Krul before Japanese international, Takehiro Tomiyasu volleyed over the bar for the dominant hosts on the stroke of halftime.

Brandon Williams’ timely intervention kept out a Nicolas Pepe sitter for Arsenal shortly after the break before the Ivorian played a major role in Aubameyang’s goal, given after a VAR check for offside.

Pepe twice hit the post within a few seconds from a flowing move and the second rebound fell kindly to Aubameyang, who was perfectly positioned to tuck the ball into an empty net.

With three points from four games, The Gunners are now up to 16th place while Norwich, who are still looking for their first point of the season, moved to the bottom of the Premier League table.