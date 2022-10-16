20th CPC National Congress: China charts future of socialist modernization

China has set goals, tasks and policies for the cause of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country for the next five years and beyond, as the CPC opened its 20th National Congress on Sunday.

The CPC has secured historic achievements and seen historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country over the past decade, said Xi Jinping, who delivered a report to the congress on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

“The next five years will be crucial for getting the efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects off to a good start,” he said.

‘Historic feats’ in the past decade

Looking back at the last 10 years, Xi said the country has achieved many “historic feats.”

“We embraced the centenary of the Communist Party of China; we ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and we eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus completing the First Centenary Goal,” he said, adding that they were “historic feats” that will be forever recorded in the Chinese nation’s history and profoundly influence the world.