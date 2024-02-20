20th edition of SOYA awards lands Ksh 6 million sponsorship

The 2023 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) celebrations scheduled for March 1, has received a KES 6 million boost to host this year’s gala at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

This year’s edition marks 20 years since it incepted by the legendary distance runner Paul Tergat with an aim of recognizing the country’s top performing sports personalities across all disciplines.

The theme of this year’s SOYA celebration, that has 11 categories is “Celebrating

Sporting Excellence,” which resonates well with the milestones the country’s sportsmen

and women have achieved over the decades.

Among the sponsors that have come on board to support the 2023 SOYA are the National

Social Security Fund (NSSF), Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Kenya Pipeline

Company (KPC), Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) and Kenya Academy of

Sports (KAS).

“In this edition of the SOYA awards, we are marking a major milestone of recognizing,

honoring and celebrating our sports personalities consistently for 20 years, a feat only possible with true friends and partners of soya and Kenyan sports. I salute you,” said Tergat

Tergat said that 2023 witnessed some of the greatest performances across the board with

special mention going to the Special Olympic athletes’ performances.

“We once again convey our profound condolences to the families of the two and other sports personalities, who have left us in the last one year,” said Tergat.

Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon were crowned overall Sportman and Sportswoman of the Year awards in 2023.