21 Ethiopians stranded in Kenya after completing jail terms

Twenty-one Ethiopians who just completed six months’ jail sentences for being in the country illegally are stranded as authorities try to make arrangements to repatriate them in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

The youth in their early 20s were released from prison on Monday as their stay at the corrective and rehabilitation institution could be extended according to the law.

According to the County Prisons Commander Joshua Mutiso, he could not have confined the youth at the facility after serving their jail terms and therefore handed them over to the National Police Service officers so as to ensure they were repatriated immediately.

The youth, all men, could not be held at the police cells in the wake of the Corona Virus where the government has restricted any form of gathering.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are trying as much as possible not to confine people in the police cells for fear of contamination and the spread of Corona viral disease,” said the County Police Commander Joseph Kigen.

The Ethiopian nationals after being returned to the prison camped at the gate as they were denied entry into the premises since they were no longer convicts.

Kigen, however, said he was working in liaison with the County Immigration Officer John Kandie to have the foreigners repatriated using a bus.

He said the Immigration department was facilitating the repatriation as the police officers are vigilant to ensure all the youth are safely taken back home.