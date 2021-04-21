21 succumb as 965 test positive for Covid

965 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 7,311 tested in the last 24 hours pushing cumulative number to 153,488.

Kenya’s positivity rate now stands at 13.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 1,618,990.

Out of the new cases,907 are Kenyans while 58 are foreigners with 560 being males and 405 females.

The youngest is a a-three month-old infant while the oldest is 101 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 153,488 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,618,990.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; –9 years (28), 10–19 years (47), 20–29 years (156), 30–39 years (213), 40–49 years (191), 50–59 years (151), 60 and above (179).

21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 9 of the deaths having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,540.

New deaths by age; –9 years (1), 10–19 years (), 20–29 (O), 30 39 years (1), 40–49 years (1), 50–59 years (5), 60 years and above (13).

Cumulative deaths by age; –9 years (50), 10–19 years (18), 20–29 (98), 30–39 years (223), 40–49 years (339), 50–59 years (569), 60 years and above (1,243).

A total of 1,509 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,808 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

240 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 151 on supplemental oxygen and 36 are under observation.

Another 184 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 173 of them in general wards while 11 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

1,441 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,317 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 124 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 105,279 of which 76,967 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 28,312 are from various health facilities.

Vaccination

As of Wednesday, a total of 750,471 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID–19 disease countrywide. Of this 427,790 are aged 58 years and above, 146,091 are Health workers, 114,606 are Teachers while 61,984 are Security Officers.