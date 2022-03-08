21 test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

21 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,277 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,115.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,412,690.

Out of the new cases, 14 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 12 being males and 9 are females.

The youngest is a 25-year-old while the oldest is 69 years.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 13, Machakos 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Embu, Kiambu, Kwale and Murang’a 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (13), 40-49 (5), 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (1).

48 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 43 of them from Home Based and Isolation Care while 5 are from health facilities countrywide.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,229

of whom 264,235 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,994 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,641.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (644), 50-59 years (1,027), 60 years and above (3,307).

A total of 27 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 246 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

One patient is in the Intensive Care

Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

Another 4 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of March 7th 2022, a total of 16,918,288 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 7,887,472 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,731,049.

Another 1,039,703 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 260,064 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 28,095 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 15,911.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.2%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.