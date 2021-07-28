21 year old arrested in possession of bhang worth Ksh 800,000

Police in Isiolo impounded a Toyota Succeed vehicle that was transporting 19 kilograms of bhang and with five students on board along the Isiolo – Marsabit Highway Tuesday evening.

Confirming the incident, Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen noted that the vehicle registration number KCK 579V that was travelling to Nairobi had 19 stacks/bales of Marijuana, with each bale weighing one kilogram.

According to the County Police boss, each 1 kg stack of bhang has a street value of Ksh 45,000, bringing the total street value of the 19 stacks to Ksh 855,000.

Kigen who was accompanied by the Isiolo County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Betty Chepng’eno said that the consignment was stashed in a special compartment that was concealed using properly welded sheets of metal under the driver’s seat, therefore making it very difficult for the officers to detect presence of the illegal substances.

He held that officers manning the multi-agency roadblock were only able to detect the drug substances through the help of sniffer dogs, which he acknowledged have taken the war against drug trafficking to a new level.

The driver of the vehicle, a youthful managed 21 years is in police custody and will be arraigned at the Isiolo Law Courts on Wednesday morning (today), while the five students who were on board were allowed to board other vehicles and report to their various schools.

The vehicle was transporting the bhang believed to be from Ethiopia towards Nairobi, with Kigen reiterating that drug traffickers have now devised new ways of ferrying the commodity from Ethiopia using motorbikes through smaller routes without roadblocks, but expressed optimism that the security officers would soon block their new ways too.

He appealed to members of the public to cooperate with police officers by volunteering crucial information regarding the transportation and sale of drug substances for appropriate action to be taken, warning that there was a likelihood that availability and uptake of the drug substances would rise as Kenyans approach next year’s general elections.

He warned young people to desist from indulging in drug and substance abuse, arguing that a big number of young people have already been turned into useless zombies courtesy of the drug substances.