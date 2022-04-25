21-year-old man gets life imprisonment for defiling minor

A Narok Court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a three year old girl.

Cornelius Chepkwony, 21, appeared before Narok Resident Magistrate Daniel Ngayo charged with defiling the minor on November 23, 2019, at Tomoiyot Village Narok South Sub County.

He also faced an alternative charge of indecently assaulting the minor by touching her private parts.

The court was told that on 23 November 2019 at around 11:00 am the mother of the child was busy cooking in the kitchen when the accused and the child remained in the living room.

After a while, the mother of the victim heard the baby scream, and on coming to check on the child she found the accused zipping his trousers.

On confronting the accused, he fled the homestead without talking to the mother of the victim.

A medical assessment report conducted in Narok referral hospital revealed that the minor had been violated.

The magistrate held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The facts of the case were well-corroborated and did not leave any loose ends in the case,” he added.

He said that the girl’s evidence was corroborated by five other witnesses like the medical officer and the mother.

In his defense, Chepkwony had denied the charges claiming that he was locked in a pay dispute with the mother of the victim.

He later presented medical reports stating that he had a mental problem at the time of the incident.

Amid tears the minor positively identified the accused on appearing in court. The court then found Chepkwony’s defense as an afterthought.

In mitigation, Chepkwony pleaded for leniency saying his ailing mother depends on him and he is the breadwinner.

“I am epileptic and under medication,” he told the court.

The magistrate said he noted the mitigation. He also considered that the offender is a first offender. Nevertheless, the law seeks to protect innocent girls from sexual exploitation by people like the accused.

The magistrate remanded the accused of his right of appeal in 14 days.