21-year-old woman violently robbed in PSV, Kericho County

A 21-year-old woman was on Sunday violently robbed in a Public Service License (PSV) by three men as she was headed home.

According to Kericho County detectives, the robbery took place at 9 pm after she boarded a 7-seater black Toyota Wish at a stage opposite Kipchimatt Supermarket, bound for Chepseon area of Kericho.

The young woman found three male occupants, a driver and two others whom she believed were passengers like her.

However, it was a matter of time before the trio turned against her and started to rob her of her belongings.

After a kilometre, the driver asked for the woman’s fare after which one of the other suspects grabbed her by the neck, ordering her to surrender her smartphone and all the money she had.

After complying with the thugs’ demands, they then threw her out of the vehicle at Duka Moja area and sped off.

Good Samaritans who found her in excruciating pain administered first aid to her, thereafter reporting the incident to the police.

The DCI is asking members of the public to come forward with information on the incident using their toll-free number 0800 722 203.