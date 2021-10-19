Michelle Tiren, Bryanna Wanjiku talk new roles on “Famous”

The first episode of Famous premiered on Monday.

The first episode of the Enos Olik directed music series Famous is now available to stream on Showmax. The first episode premiered on Monday with a weekly schedule for the 10 episode show.

The first episode showcases a young star Nikita, played by Michelle Tiren, as she struggles to remain relevant in an industry that is too eager to move on to the next best thing. Throughout the episode, the reiteration that she wouldn’t be as successful without Magic played by Khula Budi, her famous rapper-producer boyfriend and after being embarrassed during an interview on national TV, Nikita starts to question what she really wants from music and from Magic, a revelation that sets her on a path to self-discovery and a new musical experience.

Talking about her new role as Nikita, Tiren said she struggled to be empathetic towards her character at first. “I just thought she was doing the most. But then I realised that I was judging her as someone else instead of just being her. Once I understood this, I started to get her, and this made it a lot easier for me to play her. Still, so many things she does make me roll my eyes but I’m really enjoying getting to know her and exploring all sides of her.”

Additionally, Tiren also feels that her character has allowed her to explore her emotional range but doesn’t advocate planning for it. “I find that planning for such emotional scenes removes its authenticity. I’m not saying not to prepare but just don’t plan to react. I had to be in the moment, be fully there and to react in that moment.”

Unlike Michelle, Bryanna Wanjiku who plays Nyota finds she has so much in common with her character. “Stepping into Nyota’s shoes was a real test, delving into some of my personal life choices. All I had to do was breathe life into her. This role is also very instrumental in how young Kenyan dreamers are seen, a responsibility that the 23-year-old doesn’t take lightly as she introduces Nyota to viewers. “I wanted to represent my generation the best way I can.”

New episodes are available every Monday.