Kenya’s Sarah Achieng is the new Commonwealth light-welterweight boxing champion. Achieng won on points against Malawian opponent Anisha Basheel in the 10 round fight held at Charter Hall Nairobi.

Achieng’ alias ‘Angel of war’ who also holds the Universal Boxing Organization lightweight championship beat Basheel via points after judges awarded her 100-80,98-92 na 100-90.

Achieng’said she had prepared well for the fight.

“I had prepared well and I am glad that this fight went after several postponements’’, remarked Achieng after the fight adding “My opponent had a lot of sideshows but I had my own game plan intact, I am very elated with the win which I will share with the box girls club’’.

The president of Kenya Professional boxing commission Reuben Ndolo said the commission has also lined up another fight on December 12th.

In another result Victor Wesonga beat Tanzania’s Ali Bakari on points to win the 10 round Pugilist of Tanzania belt.

There were a total of 8 non title fights on card.