Talent Fc win Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Mombasa qualifier

Talent FC beat Fire Rangers FC 2-1 to win the Red Bull Neymar Junior Five A side soccer tournament Mombasa qualifier held at Burhani Sports Club.

“We are excited for the win, it was tense in some moments, but we knew we had to push hard. We focused on our defensive tactics at the start as we didn’t wan’t to have the early disadvantage. Now we will refocus to prepare for the National Final as we aim to be the team to represent Kenya in Qatar” said Hussein Mohamed head coach of Talent FC.

In the 3rd and 4th place playoff, Serekal FC beat FC Shells 1-0,the two teams sealed the final two qualifying slots.

Tournament favorites and last year’s winners Hamburg FC were stunned by Talent FC 5-0 at the quarter final stage.

The national finals expected to draw a total of 64 teams will be held at Nairobi’s Public Service Sports Club next weekend.

A total of 60 teams took part in the championship where only four clinched slots at the national finals. Teams were drawn from Kwale, Malindi,Kilifi , Mombasa and Malindi counties.