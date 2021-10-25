Eliud Kipchoge awarded best male athlete at ANOC awards

Men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been awarded best male athlete of Tokyo 2020 Olympics during the Association of National Olympic Committees, ANOC, Awards Gala at in Crete, Greece.

Eliud has been awarded for his marathon gold medal at the postponed Games that were held in Tokyo, Japan July-August 2021.

He successfully defended the gold medal he won in Rio Da Janeiro,Brazil during the 2016 Olympics.

Eliud was awarded by the president of Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa, Mr. Mustapha Berraf at the Open Air Theatre of the Creta Maris Beach Hotel.

Other awardees were;

Best Female Athlete of Tokyo 2020 – Canadian Maggie Mac Neil

Outstanding Athlete Performance – Cuban Mijain Lopez

Best Male Team at Tokyo 2020 – Japan National Baseball Team

Best Female Team at Tokyo 2020 – New Zealand Rugby Team

Best Male Multiple Athlete Event of Tokyo 2020 – Italy Cycling Track Pursuit Team

Best Female Multiple Athlete Event of Tokyo 2020 – Estonia Fencing Epee Team