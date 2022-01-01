2,127 test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

Kenya recorded 2,127 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 6,710 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 31.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 297,155 from a cumulative test of 3,036,982 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,794 are Kenyans while 333 are foreigners with 998 being male while 1,129 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a eight-month-old child while the oldest is 103 years.

1,434 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,404 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 30 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 253,715 of which 204,590 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 49,125 are from various health facilities.

Three patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,381.

A total of 1,016 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 23,021 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 39 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 are on ventilatory support, and 20 on supplemental oxygen with 14 patients on observation.

A further 234 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 209 of them being admitted in the general wards. 25 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 10,100,993 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,862,875 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,206,106. Another 20,868 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 11,144 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.4%.