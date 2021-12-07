Electrafique marks its 10th year anniversary with a weekend concert

The 2021 edition of Electrafique set to have a highlight concert with a killer lineup.

2021 marks the 10-year anniversary of ElectrAfrique, a collective founded in Nairobi in 2011 by Cortega and Electrique DJs. Electrafique has diligently been bringing afro-electronic music to dance floors across the world. After a two year hiatus, they are now back in Nairobi for a massive concert this Saturday, 11 December 2021 at Muze Club from 9 PM, Westlands to celebrate this milestone anniversary with Kenyans.

ElectrAfrique have to date organized 100+ shows on 5 continents, and worked with some of the best in the industry, including; Black Coffee, Boddhi Satva, DJ Tunez to Djeff, to name a few. Last time the ElectrAfrique concert was held in Muze, Nairobi in 2019, it marked its comeback to Kenya and as always brought that Pan-African flavor, with DJ sets fused with the live vibrations.

Not holding it back this year and enlisting Coco Sobo Moto as returning event MC, the concert will bring forth a killer lineup and vibes from across the whole continent. The line up will include DJ Cortega, (promising great new West African and Afro-Brazilian influenced music), Andy & The Beat Parade Band, L.A Dave making a comeback to Nairobi after a long break and a reunion with ElectrAfrique and Rotterdam DJ Cincity celebrated for his eclectic house music flavor. There will be some surprise acts on the set as well.