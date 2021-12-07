Electrafique marks its 10th year anniversary with a weekend concert

The 2021 edition of Electrafique set to have a highlight concert with a killer lineup.

2021 marks the 10-year anniversary of ElectrAfrique, a collective founded in Nairobi in 2011 by Cortega and Electrique DJs. Electrafique has diligently been bringing afro-electronic music to dance floors across the world. After a two year hiatus, they are now back in Nairobi for a massive concert this Saturday, 11 December 2021 at Muze Club from 9 PM, Westlands to celebrate this milestone anniversary with Kenyans. 

ElectrAfrique have to date organized 100+ shows on 5 continents, and worked with some of the best in the industry, including; Black Coffee, Boddhi Satva, DJ Tunez to Djeff, to name a few. Last time the ElectrAfrique concert was held in Muze, Nairobi in 2019, it marked its comeback to Kenya and as always brought that Pan-African flavor, with DJ sets fused with the live vibrations.

Not holding it back this year and enlisting Coco Sobo Moto as returning event MC, the concert will bring forth a killer lineup and vibes from across the whole continent. The line up will include DJ Cortega, (promising great new West African and Afro-Brazilian influenced music), Andy & The Beat Parade Band, L.A Dave making a comeback to Nairobi after a long break and a reunion with ElectrAfrique and Rotterdam DJ Cincity celebrated for his eclectic house music flavor. There will be some surprise acts on the set as well.

  

Latest posts

WhatsApp launches 24 hour disappearing messages feature

Christine Olubayi

Lynn Ngugi named among 100 most inspiring women in the world

Christine Olubayi

What to watch this Christmas season

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More