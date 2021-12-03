Golf: 150 players enlist for Windsor leg of Johnnie Walker series

The third round of the ongoing Johnnie Walker golf series is set for this Saturday at Windsor Golf Club at has attracted a total of 150 players.

The top three teams from the competition will join the list of teams who have qualified to play in the next round of the tournament.

So far, six teams of golfers have booked their spots to play in the next round of the tournament following opening legs at VetLab Sports Club and Thika Greens Golf Club.

Speaking ahead of the event, John Musunga, Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director said:

“We are happy with the progress and reception of the series so far. Our aim is to ensure that as many golfers in the country get the opportunity to play and showcase their skills. Going by the numbers from the first two legs, it is clear that players have embraced the series and we are grateful for that. The series has also offered us the chance to interact with our clients through this shared passion point. As we head to Windsor for the third event, we look forward to another amazing golf outing,” said Musunga.

After Windsor, focus will then shift to Nakuru Golf Club for the fourth and final event of the series in 2021 that will be held on 18th December.