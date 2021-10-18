Glen and Calder victorious at Rally Raid 3 in Syosambu

by Bernard Okumu

 

Mark Glen and Robbie Calder powered their V8 CRT to a 3 minute victory over Ross Field and Quentin Savages similar beast at this weekend’s rally raid

Held on Soysambu Ranch, this two day rally raid featured 200km of off-road racing around Lake Elementaita and the famous Sleeping Warrior hill.

At the end of Day 1 Mark and Robbie held a slender 6 second lead over Ian Duncan and Jaspal Matharu (Prado V8) but they were overhauled by the multiple champions Ross and Quentin on the second day.

Ian and Jaspal won the modified division ahead of Joost and Rosaline Zuurbier with Geoff Mayes and Suzanne Zwager third in the category.

Young Hugh Chomndley won the clubman section on his debut whilst a fierce battle between Sameen Vohra and Vernon in their buggies saw Sameen come out on top right at the end… despite rolling on Day 1!

 

  

