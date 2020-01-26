22 Kenyan athletes in Egypt for special olympics Pan African games

22 Kenyan athletes are in Cairo Egypt for the inaugural edition of Special Olympics Pan African games that are set to kick off Monday.

Approximately 800 athletes from 42 countries will compete in various sporting activities including athletics, football and basketball.

The mission of the Pan African Games is to provide a high quality sports experience, and engage key influencers and communities to help create positive attitudes and bring about permanent change towards the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities throughout the continent of Africa.

Onesmus Mutinda who won Kenya a gold medal in the world special Olympic Games will be seeking to continue his run of brilliance when he takes part in the 10,000m race.

Other Kenyan athletes in the squad include Deepak Sanghvi, Effie Owuor, Marion Iravaya Obiri and Veer Rajesh.

For the first time ever in the history of Special Olympics, the Pan African Games will achieve full gender equality, with 50-50 participation from both male and female athletes.

