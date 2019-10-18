22 counties risk flooding

Kenyans should brace themselves for heavy rains expected to hit most parts of the country for the next five days.

The Meteorological Department is warning of increased rainfall intensities countrywide amid cases of floods in some parts of the country.

At the same time the government has put in place a Disaster Response Structure to handle any catastrophe as a result of the heavy downpours.

Already six people have lost their lives in floods experienced in some counties.

Parts of Northeast, the Highlands East and West of Rift Valley, the Southeast Lowlands, Northwest and the Coast will be affected.

The heavy rains will be accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

On Thursday government spokesperson col. Cyrus Oguna said 22 counties are at the risk of possible flooding as the short rains kick off.

The counties are Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale. Others are Taita Taveta, Makueni, Kitui, Busia, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, Turkana, Baringo and West Pokot.

Six people have so far died after floods wreaked havoc in Meru, Mandera and Turkana. Crops have been destroyed and hundreds of livestock swept away.

Kenyans have been urged to be cautious of lightning, landslides and outbreak of diseases due to the rains.