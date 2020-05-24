22 Covid-19 new cases reported as one patient from Mathare dies

22 more have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman in his daily briefing at Afya house said the new patients were from 1,108 samples tested in the past 24 hours bringing the national tally to 1,214.

The cumulative tests conducted so far is 59,260.

Those who tested positive are 17 male and 5 female all aged between 24 years for the youngest and 73 years for the oldest. A male patient aged 48 years from Nairobi’s Mathare area succumbed to the virus raising the death toll that has remained the same for a week to 51.

383 people have recovered so far since the pandemic hit the Country early March. Three more patients were discharged Sunday from hospital.

Nairobi and Mombasa counties are still leading in the number of new cases with 10 and nine respectively. Kwale, Nakuru and Taveta have one case each.

The Nairobi cases are from Mathare with two cases; Kibera two, Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Langata, and Westlands have one case each.

The nine cases from Mombasa County are from Mvita with five. Changamwe, Jomvu, Likoni and Nyali have a case each. Kwale County has reported a case from Lungalunga.

The case in Nakuru County is from Nakuru West, while that of Taita Taveta County is from Taveta quarantine facility.