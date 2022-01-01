‘The King’s man’ is now showing at Cinemas in Kenya.

Undoubtedly, 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how movies are shot and distributed, with the hybrid model of simultaneous theatre and streaming release taking precedence. As such, many of this year’s upcoming movies will be available in theatres and on streaming platforms simultaneously, while others will only be available in theatres. Regardless, here are 22 movies to look out for in 2022.

The King’s Man (Featured)

When: The movie is currently showing in cinemas across Kenya.

The 355

When: Starring Kenya’s Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, The 355 is due to premiere on January 7th.

American Siege

When: Starring Bruce Willis and Timothy V Murphy will premiere on January 7th in theatres.

Scream 5

When: January 14th

Morbius

When: January 28th

Death on the Nile

Uncharted

When: February 18th

The Batman

When: March 4th

Turning Red

When: March 11th

The Lost City

When: March 25th

Ambulance

When: April 8th

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

When: April 15th

The Northman

When: April 22nd.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When: May 6th

Top Gun: Maverick

When: May 27th

Jurassic World Dominion

When: June 10th

Minions: The Rise of Gru

When: July 1st

Thor: Love and Thunder

When: July 8th

Nope

When: July 22

Black Adam

When: July 29th

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

When: November 11th

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

When: December 16th