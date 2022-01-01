‘The King’s man’ is now showing at Cinemas in Kenya.
Undoubtedly, 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how movies are shot and distributed, with the hybrid model of simultaneous theatre and streaming release taking precedence. As such, many of this year’s upcoming movies will be available in theatres and on streaming platforms simultaneously, while others will only be available in theatres. Regardless, here are 22 movies to look out for in 2022.
The King’s Man (Featured)
When: The movie is currently showing in cinemas across Kenya.
The 355
When: Starring Kenya’s Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, The 355 is due to premiere on January 7th.
American Siege
When: Starring Bruce Willis and Timothy V Murphy will premiere on January 7th in theatres.
Scream 5
When: January 14th
Morbius
When: January 28th
Death on the Nile
Uncharted
When: February 18th
The Batman
When: March 4th
Turning Red
When: March 11th
The Lost City
When: March 25th
Ambulance
When: April 8th
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
When: April 15th
The Northman
When: April 22nd.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
When: May 6th
Top Gun: Maverick
When: May 27th
Jurassic World Dominion
When: June 10th
Minions: The Rise of Gru
When: July 1st
Thor: Love and Thunder
When: July 8th
Nope
When: July 22
Black Adam
When: July 29th
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
When: November 11th
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
When: December 16th