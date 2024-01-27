22- Teams set to battle for FKF Women’s Cup

Defending champions Ulinzi Starlets will have to stave off opposition from 21 other clubs in their quest to defend their Football Kenya Federation Women’s Cup following the draw of this year’s tournament held at Kenya Institute of Special Education,KISE, Nairobi.

A total of 22 teams have enlisted for the third edition of the league cup including 8 FKF Women Premier League clubs, 4 FKF Women Super League clubs, 6 Women Division One clubs, and 4 regional and county clubs.

The teams were divided into two pots based on their rankings. Pot A consisted the highest-ranked teams, while Pot B contained the lower-ranked sides. The first 12 teams drawn were allocated to the preliminary stage, while the remaining 10 secured an automatic entry into round of 16.

Ulinzi is set to begin their campaign against TUK Ravens in the round of 16.

In some of the preliminary round matches scheduled Nairobi Starlets will face Royal Starlets, TUK Ravens vs Ulinzi Starlets, Milima Queens vs Gaspo Women, NYS Queens vs Nakuru City Queens, Makolanders Women vs KISPED, and Embu Queens vs Kenya Police Bullets.

Victors from this round will progress to the round of 16.

The preliminary matches are set to be held on April 6th and 7th, 2024

Round of 16

(Nairobi Starlets vs Royal Starlets) vs (TUK Ravens vs Ulinzi Starlets)

(Milima Queens vs Gaspo Women) vs (NYS Queens vs Nakuru City Queens)

(Makolanders Women vs KISPED) vs (Embu Queens vs Kenya Police Bullets)

Kangemi Ladies vs Kayole Starlets

Kisiwa Starlets vs Vihiga Queens

Vickers Queens vs Zetech Sparks

Acakoro Ladies vs Kibera Soccer Ladies

Equity Queens vs Bungoma Queens