22 year old woman in custody for drowning son in well

by Beth Nyaga

A 6-year-old boy was rescued from the brink of death by good samaritans after his mother plunged him and his brother, 4, inside a water well on Monday.

In an incident that shocked residents of Chepkogen village in Chemaner, Bomet County, the mother Sharon Chebet, forced her two boys into the 40-metres deep water well and left them to drown.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives, a neighbour heard the boys wailing in distress, from deep inside the water hole.

Together with other well-wishers, the neighbours joined hands and rescued the boys who were drenched in water.

The two were then rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital.

Sadly, the 4-year old boy passed on while his elder brother survived the harrowing ordeal.

Their 22-year-old mother was immediately arrested for the beastly act and is currently in custody being processed for arraignment.

  

