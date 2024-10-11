220 students, First Lady hosted for game drive, urged to support Kenya’s conservation agenda

220 students, First Lady hosted for game drive, urged to support Kenya’s...

The Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, in conjunction with the Kenya Wildlife Service, Friday hosted 220 schoolchildren and the First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, for a morning game drive at Nairobi National Park.

The children, selected from 16 counties, won various categories in the 2024 First Lady’s Mazingira Awards (FLAMA).

The goal of the game drive was to provide the children with firsthand experiences of Kenya’s wildlife’s beauty and recognise their contribution to our national climate action.

The First Lady urged the learners to actively care for their environment and create a better future for themselves and our wildlife.

Mama Rachel Ruto reiterated the role wildlife plays in our national heritage, making Kenya a unique travel destination.

She expressed hope for Kenya to achieve its target of 5 million international travellers by 2027; a 100pc increase from the current 2.5 million recorded in 2023 and in addition to domestic tourists.

Speaking at the same function, Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, confirmed the intent to work with children on Kenya’s conservation agenda.

The Ministry is eager to further engage with learners through the Wildlife Club of Kenya to facilitate early interaction with wildlife, thereby making them ambassadors for environmental restoration and care.